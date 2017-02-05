The Duchess of Cambridge's Valentine's Day plans have been revealed and sadly she won't be snuggling up next to Prince William by a fire with a glass of wine in hand. Poor Wills. ????

According to Marie Claire, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duchess will be meeting air cadets at an Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire on February 14. It will be Kate's third visit since she became Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organization in December 2015, after the Duke of Edinburgh stepped down from the role.

Kate will be introduced to cadets from the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing Air Training Corps.

"The week acts as an initial 'camp experience' for cadets who are in their first six months of membership," a statement from the Palace said. "Her Royal Highness will join the cadets as they view a Tutor aircraft, and participate in a personal development training session."

Kate will also get the chance to use a flight simulator during the visit, something her husband, a helicopter pilot, would probably be keen to try.

The Duke and Duchess, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in April, will be making a joint appearance a few days before the most romantic day of the year, though. The couple plans to attend this year's BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 12.