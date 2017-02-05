These days, most of the relationship gossip around Selena Gomez involves The Weeknd. But the conversation about Selena's love life never seems to stray from Justin Bieber too long and the latest thing bringing it back to Bieber is a video on Selena's own Instagram story.

Selena just teased new music with a clip on Instagram, Teen Vogue reports. The music is soulful and upbeat and perfectly Selena and it plays over a black and white clip of the singer with a black X drawn over her mouth.

So what does this have to do with Bieber? It's all in the lyrics, which go: "I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights... never growing up." And how old was Selena when she met Bieber? Yep, she was 17, reports Marie Claire.

Selena posted on her Instagram story! New music!!!!! ???????????????? A video posted by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

In another picture on Instagram, she subtly tagged DJ Kygo, leading the internet to wonder if the song might just be a collab.

Okay, we'll admit it: We're officially intrigued.