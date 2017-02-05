LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry is in negotiations to perform at the 2017 BRIT Awards later this month. The 32-year-old singer is reportedly in talks with show bosses about taking to the stage at the prestigious British music ceremony in London on February 22.

A source told The Sun: ‘’Katy Perry is looking likely to be this year’s blockbuster act. The ceremony needs a big US name and bosses are deep in negotiations with her team to get it over the line.

‘’The deal is not signed and sealed yet but everyone wants the same outcome.’’

Meanwhile, other performers at the star-studded ceremony at London’s The O2, will include Bruno Mars, Skepta, Little Mix, The 1975, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande. BRITs Chairman and Chairman of Sony Music Jason Iley recently said: ‘’The BRIT Awards is proud to attract international artists and we’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars back to the stage. Skepta is a home-grown talent who’s had an incredible year including three nominations and I can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the event.’’ ‘I Love My Life’ hitmaker Robbie holds the record for the most BRITs ever, having bagged an impressive 18 prizes, and is thrilled to have been invited to come back and perform again after being honoured with the BRITs Icon gong.

He previously said: ‘’I’m delighted to be performing at the BRITs once again.

‘’It’s always a special night for music - this year feels like a big one.’’

And BRITs Chairman Iley added: ‘’We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the BRITs stage as he has become part of the awards history. He’s a world-class live performer who never disappoints!’’

The BRITs with Mastercard will be hosted by Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary and will be broadcast live on ITV.