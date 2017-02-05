LAHORE-Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was appointed ambassador of the British Asian Trust by Prince Charles at the trust’s fourth annual dinner at the Guildhall in London. The announcement was made by Prince Charles the Prince of Wales who is the President of the trust. More than 450 supporters and ambassadors of the organisation, including the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the event and helped raise £850,000 to support the trust and its projects in South Asia. Speaking about the trust and upon being appointed ambassador, Khan said “I am delighted that the Prince of Wales announced that I will be working closely with the British Asian Trust as an ambassador to further support their work in transforming lives across South Asia.” Khan vowed to assist the trust with all its projects to promote peace, love and harmony in the region. Among its many initiatives the trust’s project ‘Give a Girl a Future’ has helped 50,000 women and girls in Pakistan develop their skills.

Other prominent guests who attended the event include tennis played Boris Becker, award-winning film director Gurinder Chadha and TV stars Nitin Ganatra and Preeya Kalidas.