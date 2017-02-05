Indian movie Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan has been put on hold for the second time in Pakistan.

Initially, the Bollywood flick was approved by censor boards in Sindh and Punjab and it was all set to be screened on Sunday, however, members of the film censor board in Islamabad recommended the movie to be presented to the full board due to some objectionable scenes.

Raees will now be presented to full board on Monday.

As per details, the movie shows Muslims in negative roles whereas the Hindus have been given positive characters. Moreover, several anti-state scenes have been made part of the movie.

The film that released on January 25, has collected an astounding sum of USD 11.60 million at the international box-office, the Times of India reported.

Collections at the domestic box-office have shown no signs of slowing down either. The total worldwide gross collections read a whopping Rs 259.42 crore (INR).

Following the Uri attack in September last year, Pakistani artists were threatened and unofficially banned from working in any Bollywood film.

Then in October, Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas following escalation of tensions with India over the latter’s unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also forced a ban on Indian TV channels and entertainment programmes aired in Pakistan, however, the situation started getting normal with passage of time.