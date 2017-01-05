Carrie Fisher has been cremated, a source close to the Fisher family tells ET and The Insider.

A private memorial for the Star Wars star -- who died at age 60 on Dec 27 -- will take place on Thursday, the source says. On Friday, Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds -- who died at age 84 one day after her daughter -- will be laid to rest in Los Angeles, along with some of Fisher's ashes.

Additionally, the source tells ET that a public memorial is being planned for months down the road. While nothing has been finalized, the source says that Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Fisher's ex-husband, Paul Simon, will be among the invitees.

