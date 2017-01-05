Oscar season is almost here, which means we'll likely spend the next three months talking about movies that came out in 2016. But here are twelve upcoming films that should be on your radar in the new year—in every genre.

Marie Claire helps us decide how to set our Calendar this year:

1) 'Wonder Woman'

Release date: June 2

Between the turgid Batman v Superman and the messy Suicide Squad, 2016 was not a great year for the DC comic book universe on screen. But it's impossible not to keep rooting for the success of Wonder Woman's long, long, long awaited solo movie, which will see Gal Gadot reprise the role, and Patty Jenkins become the first woman to direct a studio superhero movie. This origin story will follow Amazonian princess Diana Prince as she leaves her island home to explore the world, and ultimately becomes a warrior.

2) 'Dunkirk'

Release date: July 21

The viscerally powerful trailer for Christopher Nolan's World War II epic speaks for itself. The story of the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation—in which allied soldiers from Belgium, France, and the British Empire were surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a brutal battle—has rarely been brought to the screen before (save for Atonement's stunning five-minute tracking shot). Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh lead the cast—and yes, Harry Styles is also in it.

3) 'The Beguiled'

Release date: June 30

Sofia Coppola is always worth your time, but it's a relief to see her direct a movie about something other than the struggle of being privileged in Hollywood. A remake of the Clint Eastwood movie from 1971, The Beguiled feels like a return to Coppola's Virgin Suicide roots—an emotionally claustrophobic melodrama about sexual repression and dark dynamics between women. An injured Civl War soldier (Colin Farrell) takes refuge at a girls' boarding school, and is drawn into complex relationships with three of its inhabitants (Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst).

4) 'Beauty and the Beast'

Release date: March 17

Various live-action versions of Beauty and the Beast have been kicking around in development hell for years, and now Emma Watson and Dan Stevens' musical incarnation has finally made it to the screen. Billed as a remake of the 1991 Disney animated film, it'll chronicle the Stockholm Syndrome-tastic fairy tale in which Belle (Watson) is taken prisoner by the ferocious Beast (Stevens), and gradually comes to recognize the humanity within him.

5) 'The Kidnapping Of Edgardo Mortara'

Release date: Late 2017

Steven Spielberg directs the remarkable true story of a young Jewish boy in 19th century Italy, who was secretly baptized by his family and subsequently kidnapped by the Catholic Church to be raised as a Christian. In fighting to get their son back, his parents become drawn into a larger political battle between the Pope (Mark Rylance) and the growing forces of democracy in Italy. The cast is largely under wraps, but Oscar Isaac plays Edgardo's father, making it scientifically impossible for this to be anything other than great.

6. 'The Circle'

Release date: April 28

Emma Watson gets her most intriguing post-Potter role yet in this Dave Eggers adaptation, playing a young woman who lands a prestigious gig at a mysterious Silicon Valley company. The Circle is an exaggerated play on a lot of the more culty elements of Google—the company promises to cure any disease, end world hunger, and leave no potential untapped in any of its employees, no matter the cost. The stellar supporting cast features Star Wars' John Boyega, Boyhood's Ellar Coltrane, and Tom Hanks as the company's charismatic CEO.

7) 'Get Out'

Release date: February 24

One of the most intriguing indies of the year. An African-American man (Daniel Kaluuya) goes to meet his white girlfriend's (Girls' Alison Williams) parents for the first time at their seemingly idyllic home in the suburbs—and though they seem welcoming, things soon take a turn for the creepy. A horror movie about race relations in modern-day America, directed by Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame.

8) 'Battle Of The Sexes'

Release date: Fall

You can't name a lot of great tennis movies. (Try it—we'll wait.) But the true story of the infamous 1973 match between legendary tennis player and feminist icon Billie Jean King (Emma Stone), and noted sexist Bobby Riggs (Steve Carrell). Half game, half publicity stunt, the match came as a result of Riggs's claim that women are so much inherently worse at tennis than men that even he, past his prime at the age of 55, could still beat the best female player in the world. King decided to deliver the smack-down Riggs deserved. This would be fun to watch no matter the context, but in Trump's America, it's going to be damn near essential viewing.

9) 'Star Wars: Episode VIII'

Release date: December 15

You may have heard of it. The follow-up to last year's The Force Awakens finds Rey (Daisy Ridley) continuing her adventures with the Force in a galaxy far, far away, alongside sweet-natured rebel Finn (John Boyega), roguish pilot Poe (Oscar Isaac), and some guy named Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). General Leia Organa reportedly plays a much bigger role this time around, which will make the as-yet-untitled eighth chapter bittersweet to say the least, following the untimely death of Carrie Fisher.

10) 'Molly's Game'

Release date: TBC, but likely fall.

They had us at "Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba." Chastain plays the title role in this adaptation of Molly Bloom's memoir, descriptively titled Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker. A former Olympic hopeful, Molly established a hugely successful international poker game before coming to the attention of the FBI. It's not clear who Elba is playing, but screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has enthused that his chemistry with Chastain is "electric"—Sorkin will also make his long-awaited directorial debut on the film. High stakes, indeed.

11) 'The Snowman'

Release date: October 13

No, not that one. Remember the Nordic noir craze a few years back, when every twenty-something actress in Hollywood wanted to play Lisbeth Salander, and TV critics were in raptures over Borgen and The Killing? The moment's pretty much passed, but bleakly beautiful crime thriller The Snowman could be a comeback. Michael Fassbender stars as a hard-drinking, hard-bitten Norwegian detective, who's investigating the disappearance of a woman whose scarf was found ominously tied around a snowman. The director is Tomas Alfredson (best known for the mesmerising Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), and the cast also includes Chloë Sevigny, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and JK Simmons.

12) 'The Lego Batman Movie'

Release date: February 10

Will Arnett returns as Lego Batman, AKA the best part of The Lego Movie. Sold.