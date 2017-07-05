LONDON-Adele’s Wembley Stadium dress took ‘500 hours’ to make as it featured around 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker played to two sold out shows at the iconic London stadium last week wearing a purple, crystal covered gown designed by Zuhair Murad, and it has now been revealed by the star’s stylist Gaelle Paul that the item took a painstaking 500 hours to create.

She said: ‘’We started six months before the first show in Australia. We had to give ample time for the atelier to dedicate the hours they needed to make the dress. It took them 500 hours to hand sew and bead the dress, and there are up to 10,000 Swarovski crystals on the dress. It’s a true work of art.’’

And Gaelle admitted she and the 29-year-old singer only had to look at three dresses before they knew which one they would go for.

She added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ‘’We saw three different dresses and after looking at them first hand, I knew that it was the one we wanted to wear; it had that embroidery, it was a beautiful colour and shape. This dress doesn’t disappoint, it feels and looks like a finale dress. Classically beautiful and showy at the same time.’’ Unfortunately, Adele only managed to wear the stunning gown on two occasions as she was forced to cancel her final two concerts at Wembley Stadium planned for the weekend after damaging her vocal cords.

She said in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter: ‘’I don’t even know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after such a long time away doing something I never thought I’d pull off but did has blown me away. However, I’ve struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night.

I went to see my throat doctor earlier this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. And on medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend. I’ve considered doing Saturday’s show but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.’’