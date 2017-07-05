Tel Aviv-Pop megastar Britney Spears has visited Israel for her first ever show in the country and was mobbed by fans.

The megastar was forced to skip dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after she was mobbed by her followers during a visit to the historical site the Western Wall and security were eventually forced to whisk her away.

A source told Ynet: ‘’Hundreds of people jumped on her, and she decided to cancel it all.

‘’It was a huge mess, with hundreds of fans and photographers gathered around her. It was a real ‘Israeli celebration’; she didn’t stop an excursion during any other part of her latest tour. This could only happen here.’’

Britney landed in Israel on Sunday and the country’s Labour party cancelled planned elections because of her concert at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday night, which was attended by 50,000 of her fans.

She also visited holy sites such as the city of Jerusalem during her stay.

Meanwhile, the ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ hitmaker recently claimed she doesn’t get the credit she deserves for her on-stage performances.

Britney slammed suggestions she simply lip-syncs throughout her shows, insisting she has to mix her own voice with ‘’a little bit of playback’’ because of her energy-sapping dance routines.

Asked about the issue in an interview, Britney said: ‘’I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny.

‘’A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.’’

The blonde beauty admitted to feeling frustrated by the accusation, because she says it undersells her stage performances.

Britney explained: ‘’It really depress me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?’’