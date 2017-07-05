LONDON - Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter ‘’completely’’ because he has been inundated with nasty messages from online trolls.

The ‘Shape Of You’ hitmaker has revealed he isn’t active on the microblogging site anymore because it is full of people saying mean things.

He said: ‘’I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. ‘’One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. I has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.’’

And Ed recalled one particular incident where Lady GaGa fans sent him a barrage of abuse after assuming something he had said in an interview was about her.

He told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all hate me. And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in trouble.’’

Meanwhile, Ed previously admitted he is wary of the pitfalls of fame.

‘’Super yachts and hotels and hanging out with famous people are not the trappings of fame, for me it’s falling out with family members and friends over money.’’