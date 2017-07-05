KARACHI-After the incredible performance in the war-epic film Yalghaar, the versatile Adnan Siddiqui and the charming Sajal Aly are all set for their Bollywood debut in the social thriller movie Mom, releasing on Friday 7th July across the world including Pakistan. The movie will be distributed under the banner of HUM Films and Eveready in the country.

The film boasts a star studded lineup including Sridevi, Akshay Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly, with a special appearance by the maestro Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Music for the film is composed by none other than the incredible A. R. Rahman. Mom will mark the 300th film milestone for Bollywood diva Sridevi in which she plays the character of a determined mother. Pakistan’s leading actor Adnan Siddiqui is playing the role of her husband and Pakistani star Sajal Aly her daughter. Mom also marks the comeback of Bollywood star Akshay Khanna who is appearing on the big screen after a long break. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new getup has already intrigued the viewers since the release of Mom’s first trailer, and the Pakistani stars have also managed to make their first impression an interesting one.