LOS ANGELES:- Chris Pine joked his ‘’little man ego’’ had to deal with the fact Gal Gadot has more action scenes than he does in ‘Wonder Woman’. The hunky actor plays Steve Trevor, the love interest to the actress’ titular character and while he had a ‘’good time’’ working with the 32-year-old beauty, he joked it was a blow to the ego to have fewer action scenes or stunts than his co-star. He said: ‘’I thought she was great, and we all had a good time.



‘’Quite honestly, she had all this wire work and stuff and I really like guns and jumping and getting hit and brawling.