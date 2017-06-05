LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk ‘all the time’ after having been close showbiz pals for almost a decade.

The ‘Blank Space’ musician and the 24-year-old singer have been friends for almost a decade, and it seems their close bond hasn’t deteriorated over the years as the pair still make an effort to catch up with one another despite their hectic schedules.

A source said: ‘’[They] talk all the time about what’s going on in Taylor’s life. They both seem to be pretty similar to their approach on their relationships this time around.’’

And the insider also revealed that Taylor - who is in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn - has told all her ‘’closest friends and family’’ about her burgeoning romance, which has reportedly been going on for ‘’several months’’.

The source added: This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship. The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us - Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families - were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.’’

Meanwhile, insiders previously claimed that 27-year-old Taylor - who has previously dated the likes of Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston - wants to keep her romance with Joe as private as possible.

A source said: ‘’Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe.

‘’She has learned from the past.’’

And the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker is desperate to get to know her beau first ‘’without any chaos’’ of having their private life thrown into the limelight.

The source added: ‘’She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.’’

The couple are believed to have been dating for several months after they met at a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016, but Joe is also keen to remain ‘’low key’’ about his personal life.

Speaking about the ‘Keepers’ actor, a separate source said: ‘’Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy. He’s private and low-key. They’re on the same page on how to handle the attention.’’