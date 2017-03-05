Los Angeles-The pop star has landed six nods - one more than his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor.

He’ll be up for Best Male Artist, Fiercest Fans, Best Crush Song, Best Dance Track, Best Breakup Song, and Favorite Tour when the winners are announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 29 April. Other multiple nominees include DNCE and show co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who have both snagged four nods apiece. DNCE will compete for Best Group, alongside Fifth Harmony, One Direction, The Chainsmokers, and Twenty One Pilots. Bieber is up for Best Male Artist with Bruno Mars, Niall Horan, Nick Jonas, and Shawn Mendes, and Gomez and Trainor will compete with ?Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga for the Best Female Artist trophy.