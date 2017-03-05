LOS ANGELES-Emma Watson was terrified of donning the iconic yellow dress in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because it is an outfit loved by so many little girls. The 26-year-old actress - who plays Belle opposite Dan Stevens as the Beast - admitted the most ‘’nerve-wracking’’ scene for her in the live-action remake of the classic fairytale was when she had to perform the classic waltz with her hunky co-star because it is so ‘’beloved’’ in the imagination of young girls and she didn’t want to taint it for them.

She told E! News: ‘’It was kind of nerve-wracking. That yellow dress is beloved in the imagination of girls all over the world you want it to be perfect.’’

And Emma joked her own love life is never going to ‘’get better’’ than the romantic scene from the film.

She said: ‘’I was like, ‘I am probably never in my life gonna have a more romantic moment than this! I’m peaking at 26! My most romantic moment! It’s never gonna get better than this!’ ‘’

The British actress recently described the film as ‘’unapologetically romantic’’.

She said: ‘’Pure joy this film, it’s unapologetically romantic and sometimes we need that. And I think particularly now we need that. You come out fuller than when you went in.’’

And the star found it ‘’really fun’’ playing the lead role as the iconic Disney princess because she was able to ‘’pad’’ out her character’s backstory. She explained: ‘’That’s the wonderful thing about Belle I feel like even in the original she was very progressive she was kind of a departure from a lot of the other Disney princess characters and so I think it was really just where in the moments I can fill in a bit more of her back story I can pad her out a little bit more, it was really fun to be able to do that.’’