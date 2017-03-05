LOS ANGELES-Justin Timberlake is the ‘’luckiest guy in the world’’ because he’s married to Jessica Biel. The ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ hitmaker penned a touching tribute to his wife - with whom he has 22-month-old son Silas - on her 35th birthday on Friday and thanked her for making him a ‘’better’’ person.

He shared a sepia-toned photo on Instagram of himself kissing his wife on the cheek and wrote: ‘’You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. ‘’Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him.

‘’Happy Birthday, my heart. -J (sic)’’

At the Oscars last weekend, Justin described his wife as ‘’perfection’’ on the red carpet when the ‘Total Recall’ actress was asking who she was wearing. And the 36-year-old singer - who opened the Academy Awards with a performance of ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ from ‘Trolls’ - was up for his first-ever Oscar this year, and admitted before the ceremony began that he already felt like he’d won because his spouse looked so stunning in her Kaufmanfranco gown.

Asked if he’d helped Jessica choose her dress, Justin - who lost out to ‘City of Stars’ from ‘La La Land’ - said: ‘’I just admired.

We were on our way here and I was like, ‘I win. Everybody go home.’ I have my own gold statuette already.’’