HS-LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez says ‘’there’s a reason’’ she’s no longer with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, despite the pair remaining ‘’great friends’’.

The 47-year-old singer divorced from the record producer - with whom she shares nine-year-old twins Emme and Max - in 2014 after splitting in 2011, and despite being ‘’great friends’’, she insists there’s no romantic reconciliation on the horizon as they both believe they parted ways for a good reason.

Speaking on American television programme ‘The View’ on Friday, the ‘Shades of Blue’ actress said: ‘’Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.’’

And the ‘On The Floor’ singer hasn’t been having much luck with love lately, after her romance with 30-year-old rapper Drake ‘’fizzled’’ out due to their clashing schedules. A source close to Jennifer revealed recently: ‘’She likes Drake. They’re just busy, so it has fizzled.

‘’She’s a mom with an insanely busy career. He’s touring in Europe. Who knows what will happen in the future when they’re more able to be in the same place.’’

It comes after it was revealed the couple have decided to ‘’take some time apart’’ but are still very much ‘’in each others’ lives’’.

A source said: ‘’They have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane.

‘’JLo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing. They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others’ lives, just doing their own thing now.’’