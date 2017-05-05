LOS ANGELES:- Ariel Winter admits she struggled with fame as a young girl and found it ‘’hard’’ being heavily criticised when she shot to fame. The ‘Modern Family’ star found it difficult being slated by the public when she rose to fame as part of the cast of the hit television show but credits the programme and her castmates for helping her get through the tough times. She shared: ‘’We were criticised a lot. And I was criticised especially being the youngest girl out of the cast. And it was definitely hard ... ‘’The show helped me a lot. I was surrounded by so many great people that were really supportive of me and really, you know, wanted me to thrive.–WR

And told me all the time that they believed in me and thought I should be confident and all those things.’’