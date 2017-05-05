CM LOS ANGELES - American star Miley Cyrus has revealed she hasn’t taken drugs in three weeks.

The 24-year-old singer has admitted to being a frequent user of marijuana over the last few years, but Miley has now decided to kick the habit. She explained: ‘’I hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.’’ And despite her long-term use of marijuana, Miley claimed she hasn’t found it hard to give up taking drugs. The singer - whose new single ‘Malibu’ is released next week - told Billboard: ‘’It’s easy, dude. When I want something, it’s easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. ‘’I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation - wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing - ‘How do I get attention?’ I never thought about that.’’