Karachi - ‘Song of Lahore’, a documentary by Oscar winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Andy Schocken was been premiered on yesterday at ARY Film Festival in Karachi. The award winning documentary focuses on the music community of Lahore, which until the late 1970s, was world-renowned for its music and talent.

In 2004, Izzat Majeed founded Sachal Studios to create a space for traditional music in a nation that had rejected its musical roots.

‘Song of Lahore’ turns the spotlight on Sachal Studios and charters the ensemble’s journey to reclaim and reinvigorate an art that has lost its space in Pakistan’s narrowing cultural sphere.

‘Song of Lahore ‘tells a different kind of story about Pakistan — a story about its people, not its politics; and how music has the ability to bring people together across cultural divides. I am delighted to screen this film which has won numerous audience awards around the world right here at home.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.