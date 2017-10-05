LOS ANGELES:- If it wasn’t for Clive Davis, you might never have heard of Bruce Springsteen. The singer was still a rookie when he stood in Davis’s office in 1972 and played his heart out. “This was like the biggest days of my life,” Springsteen later recalled. Davis signed him on the spot, taking a punt that this raw, untested talent could become a household name. Seven years, and a lot of hard work, later, Springsteen sold out Madison Square Garden. For most of us, discovering one superstar would be enough - but over the last four decades, Davis has steered the likes of Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Barry Manilow and Alicia Keys towards the top 40.