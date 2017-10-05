LAHORE-Pakistan’s premium ice cream brand, synonymous with chocolate and fashion is all set to host its biggest event of the year. After a series of unprecedented chocolate showcases in Karachi, Magnum brings its much anticipated calendar event to Lahore: The Chocolate Party presenting ‘A Chocolate Affair’.

The Chocolate Party is a fashion and chocolate inspired event that has been held annually since 2012. It is a decadent night curated to celebrate creative indulgence. It brings together artists, designers, models, musicians and fashionistas in commemoration of its delectable Belgian chocolate.

By creating innovative and disruptive content each year the platform has formed a legacy where the soiree is one of the most awaited events of the social calendar.

The affair is set to take place on Monday, 9th October and brings to Pakistan, for the first time ever, the globally celebrated and award winning chocolate artiste, chocolatier Paul Joachim, more popularly known as The Chocolate Genius. Paul has repeatedly captured audiences worldwide with his impeccable prowess in the manner with which he crafts pieces of art and fashion from chocolate. He will be creating bespoke pieces specifically for this show. Further, at ‘A Chocolate Affair’, The Chocolate Genius is set to collaborate with ace designer and master of theatrics,

Ali Xeeshan for a first of its kind fashion and chocolate inspired installation. It will also introduce powerhouse and icon Meesha Shafi as the muse for the evening.