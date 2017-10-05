LAHORE-The distinctively powerful, deep, rich and bewitching voice of Jabar Abbas enthralled the music scene in 2016 and earned his recognition as one of the most promising singers of Pakistani music industry with his Coke Studio Season 9’s performance.

The “Ala Baali “singer vowed the world with his heart-throbbing vocals (and labeled as Sukhwinder Singh of Pakistan). His unfaltering passion and enthusiasm for music is conveyed through his effortless playback singing. His singing style is full-throated and unabashedly powerful.

Some of Jabar Abbas’s unforgettable tracks include “ Ranjha “for the recent movie “Punjab Nahi Jaun Gi “ and “Chal Hug Ley” for the movie “Na Maloom Afrad” have appealed to the masses and are ruling the chartbusters nowadays .

The peppy song “Kalabaz Dil” for “Lahore Se Agay” brought critical acclaim to Jabar Abbas and the song was a huge commercial success.

“Jhomey Bar Bar” for “3 Bahadur” further solidified the reputation of the artist in music circles who noted that Jabar can sing songs of different moods and varieties, completely switching genres.

Jabar Abbas showcased his music talent in 2007 with his playback singing for Hum Sub Umed Se Hain on Geo Television. This musical venture featured various parody songs as “Siasat ka Jalwa” and “Hawle Hawle”. The song Hawle Hawle was a massive success for the artist and Jabar managed to win the “Song of the Year “award by Bus Kar Awards on Geo Tv.

Currently Jabar is working on various projects including OSTs for dramas, movies and commercials composed by Shani Arshad, Shiraz Uppal, Shuja Haider, Waqar Ali , Sahir Ali Bagga and many more, the leading music directors of Pakistan.

Once started his musical career, there has been no looking back for him. Fans from across the globe are amazed to see him performing. He has done innumerable shows and garnered international attention for his unparalleled singing. Audiences have appreciated his song in Coke Studio season 10 with none than Shuja Haider.