Making of late Bollywood actor Ompuri’s biography is confirmed by his wife.

Nindita told the media that biography is titled as “Unlikely Hero”.

She further told that screenplay is in developing stage and no actor is yet finalized as Om ji.

Script is the backbone of every film and few chapters from the book will shed light on his struggles in the way as Ompuri always wanted, she added.

Ompuri died due to heart attack this year in Mumbai. His last performance will be seen in the Malala’s biopic “Gul Makai”, its release date is not yet known.