LOS ANGELES:-The rapper was forced to cancel his Las Vegas show after collapsing in Chicago. Lil Wayne is taking some time out of performing after a seizure left him unconscious in Chicago over the weekend ahead of his show in Las Vegas. He's been showing signs of recovery since, but doctors have urged him not to fly out anywhere just yet. The 34-year-old rapper's current condition is unknown, but TMZ reported that he was found collapsed in his Westin hotel room on Michigan Avenue on Sunday following a seizure.