Pakistani singer-songwriter, Momina Mustehsan, has turned 25 today.

She rose to prominence as a co-singer and writer in Farhan Saeed's single "Pee Jaun", and recorded her first studio song "Sajna" for Junoon's album Junoon 20.

Mustehsan's claim to fame came later, when in 2016 she marked her Coke Studio debut as a featured artist in season 9, where she performed a rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's "Afreen Afreen", with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and received critical appraisal.

Following her debut, she became one of the most sought-out media personalities in Pakistan, and the song became one of the most viewed songs of Coke Studio then.

In 2014, she recorded a song "Awari" for Pakistani band Soch who approached her, without telling her that they are going to use the song in Indian film Ek Villain, she explained, "I was approached by Soch and they wanted me to feature on their track without disclosing what it was for," she recorded the song in her university dorm, "It was an extremely casual process and I never met anyone in person. I recorded the song on my own in New York.

Mustehsan's latest debut Muntazir in Coke Studio's season 10 with Daniyal Zafar remains the highest played song of this season with 4 million views on YouTube till the date.

We wish the beautiful soul the happiest 25th!