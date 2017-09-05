LOS ANGELES-Mariah Carey has announced two tour dates in the UK in Manchester and London on December 10 and 11 respectively as part of her 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tour.

The 46-year-old R&B superstar's 1994 hit is one of the most popular songs played during the festive season and she has invited fans to join her to perform the magical song and the rest of her back catalogue at two special shows at Manchester Arena on December 10 and London's The O2 on December 11.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Excited to bring my 'All I want For Christmas' tour to Manchester + London this December!''

It comes after Mariah revealed that 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is to be turned into an animated movie.

Alongside a trailer for the movie, she wrote: ''I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie.

In the promo clip, Mariah - who was dressed in festive red pyjamas and was sprawled out on her sofa - sang the line: ''I don't want a lot for Christmas there is just one thing I need ...''

Before the song blurts out, and the trailer reads: ''Every holiday season, there are traditions we can't live without. The tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey.''

In 2015, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker turned the same song into a children's book for her five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she has with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

At the time, she said: ''When I wrote 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' it was my dream for it to become a classic Christmas song.

''I am so proud of the song's impact as it continues to create memories for fans each year. I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families with the picture book.''