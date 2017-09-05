LAHORE-Nadeem Baig’s much awaited film ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ has taken the box-office by storm. The mega budget movie is receiving an overwhelming response from cinemagoers internationally and is heading towards the best opening weekend for any Lollywood movie this year.

With steady collection coming in from UK ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ has left behind Bollywood movie ‘Badshaho’ which was released on Friday.

According to Box office report, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ has managed to receive 81,565 pounds while ‘Baadshaho’ brought in 32,575 pounds. Other Pakistani film ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2’ also released but it was able to bring in only 6910 pounds.

The story of Punjab Nahi Jaungi revolves around Mehtab Khagga and his families which have generation old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee's granddaughter, Amal. He vows to win Amal through the sheer strength of his love. What follows is a test of love, friendship and family and Fawad's ultimate quest to bring Amal with him to Punjab.

Humayun Saeed thanked his fans on his Instragram and said, “I’m so grateful to Allah Almighty first and foremost and then to off of you. In just three days, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ has managed to capture the hearts of a large audience across the world and has emerged as a true winner. The unprecedented success has achieved in such a short period of time certainly beyond our expectations.”

“Whether it’s Norway, Canada, US, Qatar, UK or UAE, it has been running house full and continues to shatter records in spite of tough competition from several big budget and multi-starrer international films. I can’t thank you enough for all the wonderful feedback you’ve been sending. Just know that I have reading every single message and couldn’t be happier. I hope I’m always been able to meet your expectations and can make you even more proud in future. Till then, continue watching PNJ, continue showing your love and send me your feedback I will continue to strive to be better,” Humayun Said.