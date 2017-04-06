LAHORE (PR) - In the lead up to the 10th PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week PSFW17 being held from the 13th to 15th of April 2017, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council reveal their participating designers, textile houses and high-street brands along with information on the new show concept and their evolving corporate synergies.

To this end, the PFDC introduces three distinct segments as part of PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week including: Designer Luxury/Prêt collections from Adnan Pardesy, Ali Xeeshan, Amir Adnan, Asifa Nabeel, Generation by Khadija Rahman, HSY, Khaadi Khaas, Misha Lakhani, Republic by Omar Farooq, Saira*Shakira, Saira Rizwan, Sana Safinaz, Sania Maskatiya, Shiza Hassan, Tena Durrani, and Zonia Anwaar. In addition to the aforementioned Luxury Prêt showcases, PSFW17 High-Street prêt-a-porter shows will feature: Cynosure, Faiza Saqlain and March by Ali Merch highlighting contemporary affordable ready-to-wear apparel. PFDC also introduces for the first time, a High-Street Luxury Prêt segment featuring Cross Stitch, Ethnic by Outfitters and Sapphire. Textile Mill/Voile shows will feature: So Kamal, Noor by Saadia Asad and Rang Rasiya.