Lahore (PR) - World’s leading professional hair brand L’Oréal Professionnel has announced the charismatic actress and producer Hareem Farooq as the official Local Spokesperson for Pakistan. The news was announced by L’Oréal Professionnel on their social media assets followed by Hareem posting a video to announce the news to her followers. The gorgeous and award-winning actress Hareem Farooq, has played lead roles in successful projects like Dobara Phir Se (film), Diyar-e-Dil (TV) and Pawnay Chauda August (theatre), along with taking the backseat to produce 2016’s blockbuster hit Janaan. Hareem, in a short career span, has played a pivotal role in setting trends for the youth to follow, when it comes to personal image and style.

Speaking about becoming the new face of L’Oréal Professionnel Pakistan, Hareem Farooq said that I am excited to come on board as the new Ambassador for L’Oréal Professional in Pakistan and I feel we are a perfect fit. I love experimenting with my hair and it has always been an important part of my image and self confidence. “However, to keep it safe from damage, I trust professional brands and hairdressers to take the best care. I hope to inspire women to be confident in their personal style and never be afraid of trying something new,” she said.