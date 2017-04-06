Lahore - An exclusive unveiling of Premier Beauty Forum 2017 took place yesterday at L’AUBERGE –Lebanese Restaurant at Faletti’s Restaurant. The event was attended by many make up pros, renowned beautician, brands head/owners and fashion journalists.

For the first time ever in Pakistan, such kind of beauty forum is happening in Pakistan which is organized by Pink Lotus (the creative agency). PBF2017 is a two day event that will held on 5th & 6th May 2017 at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore where one can find leading companies in beauty, skin care, spa, nails, beauty equipment, international distributors/franchise, aesthetics doctors, wellness centers, and fitness centers, apparels designers, showbiz celebrities and general public.

Industry’s top aesthetics doctor Dr Zarqa will be conducting a skin care workshop, In makeup session Master Make up Class is offered by renowned multi-talented makeup maestro, Ather Shahzad. Speaking about the PBF2017 at Press Lunch Break Sobia Faraz, CEO Pink Lotus said that Premier Beauty Forum our endeavor to bring the industry together to learn about upcoming trends and spread education regarding latest techniques and product awareness to further accelerate the growth of this incredible sector. “The key feature of the forum is to setup your customized stalls, side-by-side with industry competitors and, to display the product line/range to a wide audience.”

“The special feature of the forum is the live demonstration stage with selective brands participating also there will be a beauty trend show titled ‘ Premier Beauty Runway’ in which established and upcoming beauticians will be showcasing hair and makeup looks for summer 2017,”she said.