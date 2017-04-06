The diva of Pakistani cinema, Saba Qamar after appearing in number of Pakistani dramas has cast her magic across the border as well. Her Bollywood debut Hindi Medium’s trailer is out and who can say she didn’t nail it!

Bollywood’s versatile actor, Irrfan khan took to Facebook and shared the trailer of the movie. The movie delivers a powerful message about classism in India and its relation to English language.

The trailer shows the journey of a couple trying hard to get their daughter into a good English school. The story reveals the comic role of Saba Qamar and Irrfan as they do whatever it takes to get their daughter into a prestigious school.

Saba’s role in the movie seems quite powerful as she perfectly played the role of a bossy wife. The trailer starts off on a hilarious note and shows the struggle of commoners and we’re loving the dollops of sarcasm it offers.

Hindi Medium is slated for release on May 12.