CM LOS ANGELES - Chart-topping pop star Lady GaGa is to have her Coachella set live streamed on YouTube. The ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker is among a number of big-name artists whose performances at the world-famous music festival in California are to be broadcast over the website, including the likes of Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bon Iver.

The Google-owned video sharing company has announced that its Coachella channel will feature three always-on streams, while a video-on-demand hub will also be available for highlights and footage throughout the event.

Beyonce was initially set to top the bill at Coachella, but the ‘Formation’ singer pulled out on doctor’s orders after it was revealed she is expecting twins. Beyonce’s management company Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice released a joint statement to announce the news.

It read: ‘’Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.’’ It was subsequently confirmed that Gaga will instead take to the stage at the Empire Polo Grounds. The 31-year-old star took to Twitter to share a poster of the amended line-up, and she captioned the image: ‘’Let’s party in the desert!’’ The announcement came shortly after Gaga wowed the world with her electric performance during the Super Bowl half-time show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Gaga’s performance at the annual sporting occasion had a total audience of more than 150 million people across various platforms, thereby making it the most viewed musical event in history.