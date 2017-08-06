NEW YORK:- ‘Despacito’ - the racy Spanish-language global smash hit - racked up another record, supplanting “See You Again” as the most watched video on YouTube. As of early Friday afternoon on the US East Coast, ‘Despacito’ had logged 2.995 billion views on YouTube, ahead of rap ballad ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth at 2.994 billion. The triumph of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s song crushed a short reign for “See You Again,” which only clawed into the number one spot last month topping the extraordinary four-and-a-half-year run of Korean artist Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style.’

‘Wow,’ Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, who is featured on “Despacito,” said to his nearly 17 million followers on Instagram. “Thank you all for supporting since day one!” ‘Despacito’ has already been named most streamed song of all time.