LOS ANGELES-Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley will produce new sci-fi thriller ‘Augmented’, through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

The 27-year-old actress’ company, LuckyChap Entertainment, will co-produce the Warner Bros picture alongside Di Novi Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Townend’s script for ‘Augmented’ appeared on the 2016 Black List and was sold for a six-figure sum.

No plot details have been revealed yet from the highly sought-after script.

Meanwhile, last year, Margot signed a ‘’first-look’’ deal with Warner Bros and one of her first projects is ‘Gotham City Sirens’, which she will star in and executive produce. Margot will reprise her role as psychotic supervillain Harley Quinn in the new movie, which will focus on the women from the DC comics.

She is said to have fallen in love with the character after portraying her in ‘Suicide Squad’. It’s not known whether Quinn’s dangerous lover The Joker (Jared Leto) will star in the spin-off or Batman (Ben Affleck), who is traditionally the superhero trying to stop the pair’s criminal plans. But Robbie has previously admitted she would love Quinn and The Joker to reunite. She said: ‘’I’m trying to make that happen. Not for anything specifically, but just something - there’s so much more to do.’’

In the recent comic series, which the movie will be based on, Catwoman and Poison Ivy featured alongside Harley and could appear in the upcoming film.