NEWYORK: Justin Timberlake has landed a new role as the Chief Flavour Officer for beverage brand Bai.
The SexyBack hitmaker has filmed a new advert promoting the antioxidant infusion drink and the TV spot will debut during the Super Bowl this Sunday.
In addition to becoming a new brand ambassador, Justin has also been appointed its first-ever flavour tastetester.
“Justin Timberlake has been a fan of Bai for a long time,” Alana Radmin, vice president of Bai’s brand communications tells Billboard. “Our CEO and Justin had been talking for a while about how he could get involved with the brand, and the ways we could work together. (Justin) is a very creative guy, he has a lot of thoughts on everything from innovation to marketing content. He really adds a lot of value.” Unlike other Super Bowl ads, the commercial has not been released before the big game, and Radmin reveals the singer will be joined in the clip by a special guest handpicked by Justin himself.
Timberlake isn’t the only famous Justin to shoot a 2017 Super Bowl ad - Justin Bieber is also fronting a new campaign for T-Mobile. The 22-year-old dons spectacles, a suit and bow tie as he shows off his wacky dance moves alongside professional American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens for the quirky spot.–EN
