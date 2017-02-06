LAGOS: Nigerian music star 2Face on Sunday called off a protest he had planned against the government and its handling of the country's economic crisis, citing security concerns. The popular Afro-Pop artist, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, had last week called on Nigerians to march on February 6 to protest the worsening economic conditions in a country frustrated by galloping inflation and sluggish growth. The police said on Thursday they would not allow the march to go ahead because "hoodlums are planning to hijack" the protest.



"Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear that the OneVoice Nigerian protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday the 6th of February is under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with our ideals," 2Face said in a video clip on his Instagram page. "The point and intent am making is not worth the life of any Nigerian," he said.



He said the idea of the protest was to demand a better life for Nigerians.



"I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest. We will share further information in due course," he said. "I appreciate the massive support and I am convinced that our voices have been heard," he added.



Nigeria's economic woes began with the collapse in the global price of oil, triggering a recession that has been aggravated by rebel attacks on oil infrastructure and controversial monetary policies, which have led to a debilitating shortage of dollars.