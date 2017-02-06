Gossips of Raees, starring Mahira Khan and SRK, releasing in Pakistan were everywhere this week, however, according to the recent reports, the film will not be releasing in the country. The decision was made today by the censor board.

Sources inside the censor board say that the movie will not be released in Pakistan.

"The content undermines Islam, and a specific religious sect, [while also] portraying Muslims as criminals, wanted persons and terrorists", said the sources from the censor board.

Earlier, the movie remained controversial after the ban of Pakistani artists in India due to the sour relations between both the countries. Therefore, Mahira Khan was also not able to promote her debut film Raees in India.

Seeing the contentious situation, Shah Rukh Khan also sided with Indian right wing political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) with a commitment that he will not work with Pakistani artists in the future.