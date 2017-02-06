Pakistani hit singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently performed at the fourth annual dinner of the British charity trust at Guildhall, London and president of the trust Prince Charles announced that he has appointed the singer as trust's ambassador.
Wonderful @NaughtyBoyMusic & @RFAKWorld to perform a special track especially for #BATDinner2017 pic.twitter.com/kxZ653xOFu— British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) February 2, 2017
The singer has talked to media about it and expressed his feelings that he is very honoured to be appointed and considered by Prince Charles for such community. He said he looks forward to doing something good for the community.
Thank you @britishasiantst for the #honour of becoming your #ambassador— Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 4, 2017
And meeting #HRHPrinceCharles was overwhelming @NaughtyBoyMusic pic.twitter.com/XQbkoob4ih