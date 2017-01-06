In the Beauty and the Beast trailers and clips released so far, we've seen Belle and the Beast meet, ballroom dance and even have a snowball fight, but we've still never seen them actually have a conversation, or better yet, fall in love. Luckily, the newest preview from the film shows exactly that, reports Harpers Bazaar.

A new TV preview shows the Beast (played by the ever-charming Dan Stevens) fretting over how to make Belle fall in love with him, as Cogsworth, Lumiere and Mrs. Potts advise him to "charm her," "be kind" and smile. Later, he and Belle (Emma Watson) have a sweet moment in the snow when she thanks him for saving her life. Their chemistry is apparent already.



Watch the clip below. Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.