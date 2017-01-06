HS LOS ANGELES - The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has come under fire after he palmed his poorly pooch Tod - a seven-month-old chow chow - off on his backing dancer C.J. Salvador just a few months after he adopted him and now the athlete is desperately trying to raise as much cash as possible so that the fluffy canine can undergo lifesaving surgery on his hips. The 25-year-old hunk has now set up a GoFundMe page online in the hope of raising the money so that the adorable pooch can have the operation rather than put to sleep.

He wrote alongside a sweet picture of Tod playing in the snow: ‘’Tod is a 7 month old chow chow born with a birth defect called ‘sever hip dysplacia’. Long story short, by the time he turns 1, he wont be able to walk, run, let alone play. This condition presents us with two options: 1: is to put him down ( which I refuse to do) 2: let him go through a very specialized surgery. The surgery however, will cost around $8000. So I am humbly asking you to donate anything. Anything would be greatly appreciated. (sic)’’ Although the post only went up a few hours ago, the target has already been met and C.J is planning to use the rest of the money raised to fund Tod’s rehabilitation.

He said in a video: ‘’Words can’t describe how amazing it is to wake up and see that we’ve reached the goal and then some. The extra money is actually going to go to his rehabilitation and his physical therapy, which he’s going to need a lot. Thank you guys so so much for making my birthday wishes come true.’’

Despite the 22-year-old singer supposedly making an estimated $56 million last year, C.J didn’t feel it was right to ask the pop star for money because he has ‘’nothing to do with the situation’’ and the defect was only discovered recently.

He wrote on his Facebook account that his family had ‘’adopted’’ the dog and he ‘’did not ask Justin for money because he has nothing to do with the situation.’’

However, Justin is no stranger to giving up his pets as he previously took on a monkey, hamster and a snake and then dismissed them within the first few months.