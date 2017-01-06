CM LOS ANGELES - Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed to be a presenter at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards.

The 42-year-old actor will be one of the many mega-stars responsible for handing out one of the prizes at the ceremony when it takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which organises the event - announced DiCaprio’s participation on Twitter and also that Kristen Wiig will be a prize giver.

A post on the official Golden Globes account read: ‘’We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8! (sic)’’

DiCaprio and Wiig join previously announced presenters Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon.

The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Kimmell and Stallone’s daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have already been announced to be sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe.