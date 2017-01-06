FF LOS ANGELES - Kate Beckinsale is expected to do most of her own stunts on the ‘Underworld’ films now she’s an action veteran.

The British actress reprises her role as Death Dealer Selene for a fifth time in action/horror movie ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ and she admits the crew and director Anna Foerster pushed her to her physical limits when it came to the fighting scenes.

In an interview with Collider.com, she shared: ‘’They don’t have to train me from scratch, you know running and all that. They have a much higher expectation of me each time. So it’s like, Oh by the way, here’s what we figured out we would do for this fight,’ and I just go, ‘What? I’d never be able to do that!’ But luckily they are bullies and we get there in the end.’’ One scene which particularly sticks out for Beckinsale is when she had to be strapped to a surf board as fake snow cascaded down upon her.