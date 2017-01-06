CM LOS ANGELES - Mariah Carey is working on a ‘’secret project’’, according to her manager Stella Bulochnikov. The 46-year-old singer is expected to have a lot on her plate in 2017 as she embarks on an extensive tour of North America throughout spring, and her manager has now revealed she is also working on a ‘’scripted drama’’ television series that would share details about her life.

She said: ‘’We have a secret project. We do have a scripted drama that we are developing that has not been announced about Mariah’s life that’s going to be incredibly poignant.’’

But the talent manager says they ‘’haven’t gotten’’ to a point where they’re thinking about who will play the ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker just yet. Asked if they had cast anyone in the role of the diva, Stella said: ‘’I don’t even know. We haven’t gotten there.’’

And it isn’t just serial drama that Mariah is getting a taste of in 2017, as she signed a deal with American network Hallmark to develop, executive produce, direct and co-star in three more original movies after she worked with them on ‘A Christmas Melody’ last December. Stella said of the movies: ‘’We’ll hopefully do, you know, holiday movies with them, and the first of which we were supposed to do this February, but of course we have this tour, so we had to push it. But we’ll get a good movie out to the public.’’

On top of all that, Mariah - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, with ex-husband Nick Cannon - is also in talks for a second series of her reality show ‘Mariah’s World’, although Stella says audiences will have to ‘’see’’ if the beauty decides to let the cameras back into her world.

Asked by ‘Entertainment Tonight’ if Mariah will do a second series of the show, Stella said: ‘’We’ll see. We’ve got a really strong team around us of good people. We support each other and love each other, and it’s going to stay that way in the New Year. We’re like a travelling family.’’