LONDON:- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has topped the UK box office for the third consecutive week. The film took £5.9m over the weekend - bringing its overall UK total to £52.1m. On the last day of 2016, the movie overtook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them to become the UK’s highest grossing film of the calendar year. Disney said the film took £50.7m up to and including 31 December, just enough to beat the Harry Potter spin-off. Official UK box office figures for 2016, which will be released later this month, are expected to show Rogue One and Fantastic Beasts were the only two films to cross the £50m threshold in the course of the year.–BBC

Their success is particularly notable for the fact both films were released late in the year. Rogue One in particular achieved the feat in less than three weeks.