LAHORE- Ethnic by Outfitters, Pakistan’s leading brand, has unveiled menswear collection for the style savvy men. It is a fusion of classical style of clothing with modern lifestyle exuding timeless elegance. Speaking about the menswear collection, the design head said, “The Ethnic Man collection modifies simple menswear into modern contemporary look. It pays high-spirited ode to the festivities, embodying sleek tailoring, intricate embroideryand attention to detail.Key fabrics used throughout the range are 100 percent cotton, jacquard, dobby, cotton linen and chambray. We are really excited to bring this versatile, affordable and modern range for men.” The collection has 21 versatile designs with price range starting from Rs890 only. Key pieces include kurtas, trousers &waistcoats. Best quality fabric and finest design have been used to give the outfits a luxurious feel.