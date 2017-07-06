LONDON:- Ed Sheeran thinks being famous can be ‘’dangerous’’ because the split in public opinion means he is faced with ‘’extreme’’ levels of both love and hate. The 26-year-old singer is wary of the opinions people have on his music as he admits he is faced with ‘’extreme’’ levels of both ‘’hate’’ and ‘’adoration’’, and even has people ‘’raging’’ about his personality when they’ve never met him. He said: ‘’I’ve actually never felt this much hate in my life, but also I’ve never felt this much adoration. There’s two extremes. It’s actually quite a dangerous situation to be in because you’ve got no middle ground, which I haven’t had before.



People either f***ing hate me and want me to die and never make music again or people think I’m the second coming. ‘’It’s weird. Musically, I understand that I am not everybody’s cup of tea but there are people who’ve never met me but have this rage about me as a human being. It’s quite daunting to have millions of people who wants you to fail. The only way to silence people who want you to fail is to keep succeeding.’’