LOS ANGELES-‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker Lady GaGa has insisted Ed Sheeran deserves ‘love and respect’ following his decision to quit Twitter. The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker has stopped using the social media platform because of the abuse he received from other users, some of whom have been Gaga fans - but she’s now come out in support of the flame-haired star.

Alongside a photograph of herself and Ed stood side-by-side, Gaga wrote on Instagram: ‘’What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity. (sic)’’

Ed, 26, recently revealed he quit using Twitter because he has become tired of the abuse he was receiving from trolls.

The singer-songwriter also admitted he couldn’t understand why he was so intensely disliked by so many people.

He said: ‘’I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.

‘’One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.’’

And Ed recalled one particular incident where Gaga’s fans mistakenly thought he was criticising the ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker in an interview.