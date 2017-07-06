LOS ANGELES-Mariah Carey has taken her six-year-old twins swimming with nurse sharks, which are considered largely harmless to people.

The ‘Fantasy’ singer, her on/off boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and her kids Moroccan and Monroe - who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon - are currently in the Bahamas and they took a trip to some shallow waters, where they got up close to a number of nurse sharks.

But Mariah - who wore a cleavage-baring wetsuit for the trip - reassured her fans that the sharks were ‘’gentle’’ and posed no risks to her and her kids.

She posted a series of photos of their trip on Instagram and wrote: ‘’Shark day with #dembabies ... don’t worry, they’re gentle #NurseSharks (sic)’’

The 47-year-old singer also shared a video of her and Monroe snorkeling in shallow water with the creatures, which are considered harmless to humans and mainly eat small fish, squid and shrimp.

She captioned the footage: ‘’Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal.’’

Bryan also shared pictures from the day out and showed just how close he got to the sharks.

But it wasn’t just the sharks Bryan got to see in the water, as the dancer also shared a picture of a paddling pig.

The group had the chance to see the sharks at private island Compass Cay in the Outer Exumas, near the Exuma Cays Land And Sea Park.