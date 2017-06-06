NEW YORK-Kim Kardashian West is fuming with her former step-father Caitlyn Jenner after she ‘bashed’ her mother Kris Jenner in her memoir.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star is fuming that the 67-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - has slammed the matriarch, with whom she has two children Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, and shared intimate details of their marriage prior to its breakdown in 2015.

Kim - whose father is the late Robert Kardashian - said in Sunday (04.06.17) night’s episode of the E! reality TV show: ‘’If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can’t-even for the sake of my sisters-spend time with someone that doesn’t even care about my mother. It’s like enough already ... I just have no respect for [Caitlyn] anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn’t even want around.’’

And the 36-year-old beauty thought it was important to tell her half-sister Kendall what had been written in the book because she’s always been a ‘’daddy’s girl.’’ Kim said: ‘’I know Kendall’s such a daddy’s girl, but I think it’s important to understand what my mom’s been going through just so that Kendall knows both sides.’’

The curvaceous babe later sat down with the catwalk model and told her what her father had been written about her mother Kris and her siblings.

Kendall explained: ‘’I think what upset me the most about my dad’s book is what she had said about my family. Because at the end of the day she raised the Kardashians and at the end of the day the Kardashians are still part of my blood, so I understand where my mom’s coming from a bit more now.’’